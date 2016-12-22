 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2016 


In focus on today’s rundown; North Carolina lawmakers fail to rescind a controversial bathroom bill; Colorado’s shepherds face a cold holiday; and a new list of the top ten species for the Trump administration to prioritize.

Daily Newscasts

Effort Under Way to Treat "Superutilizers"

Superutilizers are people who are frequently in and out of jails and hospitals because of mental illness or addiction. (icjia.org)
December 19. 2016
Superutilizers are people who are frequently in and out of jails and hospitals because of mental illness or addiction. (icjia.org)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- An effort is under way in Illinois to create a data bank of so-called "superutilizers" - individuals with mental illnesses and/or addictions who repeatedly end up in jails, prisons and hospitals.

John Maki, director of the Illinois Criminal Justice Informational Authority, said his group has teamed up with the Illinois Hospital Association to try to better understand who these people are. He said doctors and law enforcement don't have a way to keep track of those people who have specialized needs.

"They know them when they get them but they don't know how they came to them. They don't know what factors led to them ending up in the system,” Maki explained. "So by putting data together, we can create kind of a 360 degree view of that person and provide more effective services."

Illinois is part of Data-Driven Health and Justice, a nationwide effort launched last summer to reduce the financial and human costs associated with incarcerating people who have complex needs but who don't pose a risk to public safety. Maki said states, counties and cities across the country have started working to divert people away from the justice system and into more appropriate care.

According to Maki, people bouncing from one jail, emergency room or rehab facility to another is costly and ineffective, and it does the patient no good.

"Someone with schizophrenia or serious mental illness or has struggled with drug addiction does not need to go to prison or jail to receive care,” he said. "It can be delivered much more effectively, much more efficiently on the outside. But to do that, we have to understand who these people are first."

Maki gave Illinois leaders credit for applying for a Medicaid waiver, which would allow the federal government to approve experimental or pilot projects to help superutilizers. He said the state took another positive step by creating the Illinois State Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform, which is designed to reduce the state's incarcerated population by 25 percent by 2025.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016