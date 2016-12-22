 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2016 


In focus on today’s rundown; North Carolina lawmakers fail to rescind a controversial bathroom bill; Colorado’s shepherds face a cold holiday; and a new list of the top ten species for the Trump administration to prioritize.

Daily Newscasts

Take a Breath During the Holiday Rush

Health experts say what should be a lot of fun, quality family time ends up stressing people out so much that it can even cause illness. (Christopher Pattberg/Flickr)
December 19. 2016
Health experts say what should be a lot of fun, quality family time ends up stressing people out so much that it can even cause illness. (Christopher Pattberg/Flickr)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – At this time of the year, many people focus on parties, family activities and gift giving, but all of that holiday fun can leave many people stressed out, tired and sick.

Dr. A.K. Misra, medical director of U.S. HealthWorks, has a few suggestions for staying healthy and stress-free during the holidays: Get your sleep, because he says no amount of holiday chores or events is worth losing sleep over.

Misra says the lack of rest eventually will have an effect on your body.

"Be it headaches, be it just being slower, having a shorter temper, people should be able to cue in on the signs that we know about ourselves," he points out.

Misra points out people are indoors in close quarters, so germs spread quickly. He recommends washing hands frequently and trying not to spend too much time in crowded places.

It's the time of year when people eat more than they should, too, he adds, and that can add to their problems.

He says to keep energy up, eat balanced meals and snacks rather than relying on caffeine, fast food and holiday sugar fixes.

"What people do is, they'll 'stress-eat,'” he explains. “They'll eat poorly in response to stress. If you're putting bad fuel in, you're going to make this a lot worse."

Even though it's cold out, exercise is key. Misra says take a brisk walk outside or squeeze in a visit to the gym and that will also help work off some of the stress associated with the holidays.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016