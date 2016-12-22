Last-Minute Shoppers: Know Your Store’s Return Policy

Consumer safety tips for last-minute shoppers include knowing the store's return policy. (prostooleh/iStockPhoto.com)

MADISON, Wisc. – With Christmas just a few days away, there's the annual flurry of last-minute shopping. Even though shoppers may be in a hurry, a consumer advocate said it's best to take just a moment to make sure you understand the return policy of the store where you're shopping.



Michelle Reinen is director of the state Bureau of Consumer Protection, and she said it's also important to ask for a receipt and to keep all documentation involving the sale.



"In the state of Wisconsin, stores need to honor the return policies and guidelines that they have in place, but they don't have to accept returns in this state," she said. "You need to make sure that you do understand what that store's policy is."



Reinen said if the store's policy about returns is not posted, ask about it before you make a purchase. Pay attention to the time frame allowed by the retailer for returns. And, make sure about the conditions that apply when you buy items on sale or clearance. Some stores have policies that may not allow you to return items bought on sale or clearance.



If you have trouble returning an item after Christmas and feel the store is not honoring its posted return policy, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Bureau via email at datcphotline@wisconsin.gov.



"And in that complaint, explain to us what you understood the store policy to be and why you understood it to be that way," she explained. "Was there something in writing that you received? Was there a banner in the store? Did someone tell you that was the policy?"



You also can call the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-422-7128.



One more piece of advice: if you receive a gift that you're not sure you want to keep, don't alter the manufacturer's packaging of the item.



"Because there could be a restocking fee if the package is opened or altered in any way, so taking a pause for a moment to make sure that the gift will be kept before you start ripping it open," she added.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI