 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 22, 2016 


In focus on today’s rundown; North Carolina lawmakers fail to rescind a controversial bathroom bill; Colorado’s shepherds face a cold holiday; and a new list of the top ten species for the Trump administration to prioritize.

Daily Newscasts

Californians Remember the Homeless

California accounts for 20 percent of the total U.S. homeless population; a homeless group on Haight Street, San Francisco. (Franco Folini)
December 21. 2016
California accounts for 20 percent of the total U.S. homeless population; a homeless group on Haight Street, San Francisco. (Franco Folini)

LOS ANGELES – California accounts for about 20 percent of the nation's homeless population. Today marks National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, when vigils across the state and country honor the memories of homeless people who died this past year.

Scott Larson, executive director of HomeAid Orange County, and chairman of the county's Commission to End Homelessness, said it's also a time to reflect on giving to those who are on the margins of society. The Coalition started this event in the 1990s. Larson explained why it's on December 21.

"They chose this day because what would be one of the days you would not want to be homeless would be on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice," he explained.

He said the face of homelessness in Orange County is complex, the homeless death rate is rising, but Larson explained that may be attributable to better reporting.

The Orange County memorial service alone will honor 175 people. Homeless numbers also have spiked in recent years in Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Diego counties.

Federal statistics say about half of the nation's homeless population is over age 50. Larson said it could be weather, or greater exposure to illegal activity, but a lack of housing particularly makes people vulnerable. He said these vigils help bring attention to the issue of homelessness, and anyone can coordinate a similar event.

"So, it's really an advocacy component, raising the awareness and bringing attention to, that this is something that occurs, that shouldn't be occurring," he said. "We have people die in our community every year, or every day. But people that are homeless, there are circumstances that, as the result of them being homeless, may have accentuated or led to their death."

Larson's group is co-sponsoring an interfaith service. Long Beach, Los Angeles and other cities are also sponsoring events. He encourages people to get involved in ways that are meaningful to them, and stresses that it's important year-round, not just for the holidays.

Logan Pollard/Shaine Smith, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016