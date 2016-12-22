Take a Minute to Be Sure You Have 2017 Health Coverage

It's too late to fill-out a paper application for health coverage that starts Jan. 1, but you can still get help today with an online application. (Health Care For All)

BOSTON – Among last minute holiday preparations, there's one major detail many people still need to attend – making sure they have health coverage for 2017.



Friday is the deadline for applications for coverage that starts Jan. 1.



Maria Gonzalez, strategy and communications director at Health Care For All, says her group has staff standing by Thursday until 5 p.m. on its HelpLine to assist.



If you started the application process a while ago, but aren't sure you completed all the necessary steps, she says it's time to either go online to check the status of the application or call the HelpLine.



"It's not enough with filling out an application online,” she points out. “They need to select a plan and they need to pay the premium, before the end of the day, Dec. 23. If they don't do the last two steps, they won't be covered for Jan. 1."



The HelpLine number is 800-272-4232. The deadline for payments to be processed is the close of business on Friday, but you need to call the HelpLine Thursday before 5 p.m. if you need assistance.



"We help you fill out the application,” Gonzalez explains. “We help you understand your options, we help you select your plan and we help you process your payment. So, we can help you with all of it, in English, Spanish and Portuguese."



Gonzalez adds a final concern is for people who filled out a paper application recently with a helping agency, because it takes a little extra time for those applications to be processed.



"If you have processed a paper application, and you don't have coverage yet, if you want to ensure coverage for Jan. 1st, we recommend you to go online, and do the application online or call us at 1-800-272-4232," she urges.



Payments for health insurance need to be made by the 23rd of each month for coverage to continue the next month.









Mike Clifford, Public News Service - MA