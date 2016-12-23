 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 23, 2016 


Here’s what we’re following on today’s rundown: Trump says the U.S. should expand its nuclear capability; Texas groups respond to North Carolina’s failure to repeal a controversial bathroom bill; and a report on heart research grants that are saving children’s lives.

Daily Newscasts

Minnesota Groups Honored for Improving Lives

The Arts Center of St. Peter teaches art to people who are patients at a psychiatric hospital. (Arts Center of St. Peter)
December 23. 2016
The Arts Center of St. Peter teaches art to people who are patients at a psychiatric hospital. (Arts Center of St. Peter)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Some of Minnesota's human-service groups and agencies have received a holiday present of sorts. This month, seven have been selected to receive the 2016 Commissioner's Circle of Excellence Awards from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Emily Piper, state commissioner of human services, said these are groups that help support healthy people, stable families and strong communities. Among this year's winners is the White Earth MOMS program, which works with pregnant and parenting women and their partners to reduce the number of babies born with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.

"Really impressive work and very culturally targeted," Piper said, "which has demonstrated time and time again in human services to be the most effective way to provide services, particularly to Native Americans in Minnesota."

Other groups honored this year include the Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Human Services Division, Carlton County Public Health and Human Services, the Korean Center, Morrison County's Accountable Community for Health, the Food Group and The Arts Center of St. Peter.

Piper said the Arts Center of St. Peter is is a unique program that provides art-therapy classes to people with mental illnesses at Minnesota Security Hospital. This year, an art show was held with more than 200 works created by the patients on display.

"The therapeutic components of art, and working to break down stigma for our patients, has been a wonderful healing process for them as they move through their journey," Piper said.

Many of the groups that are honored each year, she said, may not otherwise be publicly recognized for the work they do to help people on a daily basis.

More information is online at mn.gov.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016