 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 23, 2016 


Here’s what we’re following on today’s rundown: Trump says the U.S. should expand its nuclear capability; Texas groups respond to North Carolina’s failure to repeal a controversial bathroom bill; and a report on heart research grants that are saving children’s lives.

Daily Newscasts

What Americans Flush Could End Up in Their Fuel Tanks

Researchers at a Washington state lab say the amount of sewage treated in the United States each year could yield 30 million barrels of oil. (Water Environment & Reuse Foundation)
December 23. 2016
Researchers at a Washington state lab say the amount of sewage treated in the United States each year could yield 30 million barrels of oil. (Water Environment & Reuse Foundation)

RICHLAND, Wash. - Research at a Washington state lab is proving not everything flushed down the toilet is waste.

Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have created an energy- and cost-effective method for turning sewage into biocrude oil. The process mirrors the geological conditions that create fossil fuels. Waste is subjected to high temperatures and pressures, dissolving biomass in the waste into a crude oil product. The crude oil then can be refined for blending in jet fuel, diesel, and gasoline.

"Say with sewage sludge, the scale would be a city, let's say, of a million people or 2 million people, the amount of transportation fuel that could be generated would equal roughly the same amount of fuel that is required to run the same city's fleet of vehicles," said Justin Billings, an engineer on the research team that has developed the process.

Billings said there isn't enough sewage to run every vehicle in a given city, but could be an integral piece when combined with other renewable-fuels projects to reducing the country's dependence on foreign oil. The process has the added benefit of producing nitrogen and other elements used in fertilizers.

PNNL now is in the process of scaling up the project. The city of Vancouver, British Columbia, is working on a pilot project that could be operational by 2018. The project has another upside: Disposal of waste is a costly issue for cities. In the best-case scenarios, Billings said, waste is sent to sites that turn it into fertilizer.

"It's either shipped in, usually big trucks to the site, or incineration or even some municipalities landfill the stabilized sludge at a cost to the city or municipality," he said.

However, there is a downside. The fuel refined from the biocrude oil burns the same as petroleum-based fuel, carbon dioxide included. But the source for the fuel is large. Wastewater treatment plants across the country treat about 34 billion gallons of sewage every day. According to PNNL, that amount could produce 30 million barrels of oil per year.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016