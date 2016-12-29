 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2016 


In focus on today’s rundown; sparks fly over the U.S. stance towards Israel in the final days of the Obama administration; we will let you know why more churches are supporting the sanctuary city movement; and we offer a few tips on “greening” your holiday cleanup.

Daily Newscasts

Transgender Coloradans Say Discrimination Persists

Transgender Coloradans say housing discrimination persists. (Dcsliminky/iStockphoto)
December 28. 2016
Transgender Coloradans say housing discrimination persists. (Dcsliminky/iStockphoto)

DENVER – It's been eight years since transgender people were added to Colorado's anti-discrimination laws, but many in Denver's transgender community say they're still experiencing housing and other forms of discrimination.

Sable Schultz, program manager of the GLBT Community Center of Colorado, said it's common for trans folks to be told, after they arrive for their appointment, that an apartment already has been rented.

"Perhaps that is indeed the case, but it's also just as possible that the landlord decided that they didn't want to rent to a transgender person," Schultz said. "A lot of the marginalization that we experience, in terms of job and housing discrimination, is very subtle."

Nearly one-in-four transgender people in the U.S. experienced housing discrimination in the past year, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality, and a statewide survey by One Colorado found transgender people also struggle with threats of violence, limited employment options and poverty.

Karen Scarpella, executive director of The Gender Identity Center of Colorado, said not being able to land a job that pays a living wage can lead to substandard housing and poorer health outcomes.

"Well if you're living in an unsafe neighborhood, you're nervous, upset, uncomfortable, you don't feel safe and you don't rest well," she explained. "So, your anxiety level is automatically never going down. That affects your health."

LGBT advocates say many Coloradans don't know that discrimination is against the law and are encouraging people to take legal action. Scarpella said ultimately discrimination is rooted in fear and ignorance.

"And so, while I think that passing laws and anti-discrimination bills are important, I really believe that none of that is truly going to change until people meet somebody who's transgender, and understand that they're just regular people with something that's a little different about them," she added.

The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability and family status. Adding gender identity and sexual orientation protections would require Congress to amend the law.

This story was produced with original reporting from Chandra Thomas Whitfield for The Colorado Trust. Find out more at coloradotrust.org.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016