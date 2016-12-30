 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2016 


Here's what we're covering on today's rundown: President Obama announces sanctions on Russia; a Kentucky community wants to bridge political divisions through art and music; and we take a closer look at one of the newest national monuments in Nevada.

Daily Newscasts

Tips on Greening Your Holiday Cleanup

The tree and much of the wrapping and packaging can be recycled for a greener holiday season.(cohdra/morguefile)
December 29. 2016
The tree and much of the wrapping and packaging can be recycled for a greener holiday season.(cohdra/morguefile)

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Not every town had a white Christmas this year, but everyone can have a green holiday season with a little effort.

Of course, Christmas trees can be recycled - as long as all decorations, hooks and even the wooden stakes off the bottom are carefully removed. Shirlene Sitton, director of environmental services for the City of Santa Fe, said their recycling program is designed to keep the trees from clogging up the landfill or being dumped on the side of the road.

"This keeps them out of the landfill and in most cases they'll be mulched and it helps to reduce the need for water and protects your plants against both cold and heat and breaks down into nutrients for your soil,” Sitton said. "So you're keeping trees in their natural cycle by mulching them and not landfilling them."

Check the website for your city or town to find local Christmas tree drop-off sites.

Sitton advises simply reusing gift bags, boxes, tissue paper and ribbons. She said most of the wrapping and packaging from presents can be recycled as well.

"Non-foiled Christmas wrap, if it's just plain paper, any paper is recyclable. Most plastics are recyclable,” she said. "Styrofoam is not; expanded polystyrene is not."

According to the EPA, an additional 1 million tons of household waste ends up in landfills between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day each year.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016