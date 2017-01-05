 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2017 


Among the stories on today’s nationwide rundown; GOP lawmakers begin their efforts to unravel the Affordable Care Act; new DOJ numbers reveal more people are dying from police gunfire than previously reported; and the link between community art; pride and hope.

Daily Newscasts

The Power of Community Art: Pride and Hope

One town's wall mural illustrates the power of public art. (Lacy Hale)
January 5. 2017
One town's wall mural illustrates the power of public art. (Lacy Hale)

JENKINS, Ky. – Brush stroke by brush stroke, a huge mural has come to life in one small Kentucky town - an example, says the project's main artist, of how community-created art can help revitalize a place.

The project’s primary artist, Lucy Hale, said the mural on the railroad trestle in Jenkins illustrates how art can stir a community's pride in its past and hope for its future.

"Just something for people to be proud of, to say 'I worked on,’” Hale said. "It touched on the history and symbolically toward the future of this town."

She said the project began with community design meetings last summer and took six months to complete. Dozens of people, from school children to senior citizens, helped paint the 10-by-45-foot mural.

"We had over 60 people that worked on it and the age range was from seven to, I believe, 84,” Hale said.

The project is one part of an Our Town grant to Appalshop from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo banners have been placed throughout Jenkins, and another mural is planned for this spring. A historical walking and driving tour also is in the works.

Like many rural towns in Kentucky, Jenkins is searching for ways to revitalize its economy, and Hale said engaging a community's citizens in projects like this illustrates the contribution art can make.

"People stop and ask questions and talk about it,” she said. "That's one of the keys of switching the way people think about the arts and moving into more of an appreciation."

Greg Stotelmyer , Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016