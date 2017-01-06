Nevada Progressive Groups Rally the Faithful This Weekend

Nevada's third annual Progressive Summit takes place this weekend in Las Vegas. (Battle Born Progress)

LAS VEGAS - Nevada progressive groups are gathering in Las Vegas and Reno this weekend to rally the faithful before state legislators convene and ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.



The third annual Progressive Summit will take place Saturday and Sunday in Las Vegas at the College of Southern Nevada's Charleston campus. Courtney Kravitz, development assistant for the group Battle Born Progress, helped organize the event, which is open to the public.



"It brings together a lot of progressive community members to learn about the different issues that we have going on in the community, and how to be ready to go for the legislative session," Kravitz said.



Quite a few state lawmakers will attend, she said, including the new Speaker of the Assembly, Jason Frierson. They'll discuss upcoming legislation on issues that include voting rights, immigration, women's rights, equal pay, student-loan debt and gun-violence prevention.



One speaker at the summit, Joe Sanberg, is a progressive leader and co-founder of Aspiration.com, an online bank with a fee structure that is voluntary. Sanberg said he'll encourage Nevadans to help low-income families take advantage of state and federal tax breaks "across the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Child Tax Credit and other benefits, tens of billions of dollars every year that are available to working families in need, that aren't claimed.



"What a big opportunity for us to create organizations that help connect people with those benefits," he said.



A second progressive event will take place tonight in Reno. Known as the Earth2Trump Roadshow of Resistance, it's one of a national series of rallies in 16 cities, focusing on civil rights and environmental issues. Those events will culminate in a large protest in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day.



Information about the summit is online at battlebornprogress.actionkit.com. Information on the Reno event is at Earth2Trump.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV