Illinois Teens Aim to Attend Washington Women's March

CHICAGO -- There's an effort underway in Illinois to get young women more involved in the political process. The Women's March on Washington will take place on January 21, and young members of the Illinois chapter are trying to raise enough money to go so they can make their voices heard at the nation's capital.



At age 16, Chloe Wagner said she and some of her politically-minded friends felt powerless after the election, because they couldn't vote.



"Even though youth can't vote, we still have voices that are valid and our experiences should be shared,” Wagner said, "because we are the generation that will be affected by this administration."



Organizers of the Women's March said the grassroots effort began in response to the divisive rhetoric of the presidential election, when they said they saw the rights of women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, survivors of sexual assault, and religious and ethnic minorities being threatened.



The Illinois Youth Chapter of the Women's March on Washington has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to send the teens to the event.



Morenike Fabiyi is a high-school junior who said it's critical that people her age get involved in this movement.



"I wanted to make a change and I wanted to be involved, even though I wasn't necessarily able to, like, vote,” Fabiyi said.



The Women's March on Washington starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, near the White House. It will include a march and rally featuring nationally-recognized activists, artists, entertainers and entrepreneurs.



Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IL