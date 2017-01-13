 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 13, 2017 


On our national rundown: Obama awards Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom; the President also designates a national monument to honor Civil Rights-era Freedom Riders in the South; and a new report finds little money is making its way to social justice issues.

Daily Newscasts

LGBTQ Rally Set This Weekend in Boston

Supporters of the transgender community will rally this weekend in Boston ahead of the presidential inauguration to show support for gains made by the LGBTQ community. (Jane Doe, Inc.)
January 13. 2017
Supporters of the transgender community will rally this weekend in Boston ahead of the presidential inauguration to show support for gains made by the LGBTQ community. (Jane Doe, Inc.)

BOSTON – With just one week to go before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, members of the LGBTQ community will be out in force this weekend in Boston for what organizers call the Trans and Queer Liberation Rally.

Michelle Tat, an executive committee member with the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition (MTPC), says a big reason for the rally is that there has not been a lot of attention paid to issues impacting the LGBTQ community since the election.

"There wasn't really much LGBTQ visibility going on,” Tat states. “And given the political climate, especially with Donald Trump's cabinet picks, I thought it was very important to fill that void and have a rally and a march.”

Tat says another reason for the action is to show solidarity with those who have been targeted with hate speech, threats and violent acts.

The rally begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Massachusetts State House.

Diana Mancera is director of membership and programs for Jane Doe Inc., which advocates for victims of sexual abuse and violence in the Bay State. She says her group is supporting the rally to try to secure the gains that were made under the Obama administration, and by state legislatures nationwide, for survivors and members of the LGBTQ community.

"All the efforts that we have made for the past 10 years, could potentially roll back,” she asserts. “Like the employment rights, housing, the public accommodations for transgender people, immigration rights for LGBTQ couples and LGBTQ identified immigrants. "

Mancera says in addition to Trump's cabinet picks, there is also concern about anti-LGBTQ stands that have been taken by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Mike Clifford, Public News Service - MA

 
