 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - January 16, 2017 


Today’s rundown highlights several stories including: a celebration of Dr. King’s messages of economic-justice, service and civic action; faith communities speak out against torture; and a famed circus is closing its curtains after more than a century.

Daily Newscasts

DeVos Declared a "Disaster" by Public-Education Advocates

Public education advocates in New England and across the nation are opposing the nomination of billionaire Betsy DeVos, who comes up for a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. (Keith A. Almli/wikimedia)
January 16. 2017
Public education advocates in New England and across the nation are opposing the nomination of billionaire Betsy DeVos, who comes up for a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. (Keith A. Almli/wikimedia)

BOSTON -- Tuesday's confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the billionaire education activist who is President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Education secretary, is facing strong opposition from public education advocates in New England and across the nation.

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Barbara Madeloni was blunt; she called the Betsy DeVos nomination a disaster. She said Trump has nominated an education secretary whose record in her home state of Michigan shows she is not a supporter of public education.

"More than not being interested in public education, she actually has an interest in privatizing public education,” Madeloni said. “She has really undermined the schools in Michigan with for-profit charter schools, with no accountability for charter schools."

DeVos is a strong advocate for school vouchers, which Trump has said can make school choice available to all poor students. Her hearing originally was scheduled for January 11, but the Senate Committee on Health Education Labor and Pensions delayed it until Tuesday, January 17 after Democrats raised concerns that DeVos' financial disclosure was incomplete.

Madeloni cited a New York Times report that DeVos and her husband, Dick DeVos, have investments in some 250 companies registered to a single address in Grand Rapids, Mich. She said the government ethics office needs time to look in to those investments.

"There are questions about her involvement with student loans, that would be for profit,” Madeloni said. “And then there is the issue of her having contributed significant amounts of campaign funds to the people who are on the committee who will be approving her. "

Madeloni said they may not have the votes to stop the nomination, and that means public education advocates will need to keep close tabs on DeVos if she gets the job.

"We need to continue to dig into her finances to expose her absolute disinterest in public education, her interest in privatizing,” Madeloni said. "We're going to need to be on high alert and pushing back. "

Tuesday's confirmation hearing is set to begin at 5 p.m. EST.

Mike Clifford/Cynthia Howard, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016