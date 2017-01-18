Nevada Protesters Rally Against Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Protesters opposing President-elect Trump's Cabinet picks gathered outside Sen. Dean Heller's office on Tuesday. (Nevada State Education Assn.)

LAS VEGAS – Progressive advocates protested several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks on Tuesday, in front of Senator Dean Heller's office in Las Vegas. They cited issues with some of the policies advocated by nominees for U.S. Attorney General, the Secretaries of Labor, Education, Health and Human Services and the Treasury, Secretary of State, Budget Director, and director of the EPA.



Ruben Murillo, president of the Nevada State Education Association, says he's particularly concerned about Betsy DeVos, Trump's choice to head the Department of Education.



"She is intent on promoting school vouchers, a failed charter system that they have in Detroit, and legislation that would allow failed charter schools to expand," he said. "That's what she's done in Michigan, and that's not good for the United States."



DeVos is a philanthropist and former head of the Republican Party in Michigan, who says she wants to give all parents the choice to send their children to private schools using taxpayer dollars. Opponents have argued against taking more money away from public schools.



A District Court judge ruled recently that Nevada's proposed version of vouchers, Educational Savings Accounts, are constitutional but cannot use public education funds. The Legislature, which just flipped from red to blue, is expected to fight Governor Brian Sandoval's efforts to fund the program.



Murillo adds that nationally, public education needs an experienced advocate, not an adversary.



"She was never a teacher, she was never on a school board, she was never a part of the school community," he added. "And so, for someone with the lack of experience of Betsy DeVos to lead our public schools is just a recipe for disaster."



The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee conducted DeVos' nomination hearing on Tuesday. Senator Heller isn't part of the confirmation process for the protesters' targets, but he will be voting on them if the nominees make it to the Senate floor.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV