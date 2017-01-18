 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News- January 18, 2017 


We’re featuring a variety of issues today including: high-profile acts of clemency from President Obama; a pledge for a balanced approach to protecting public lands; and abortions drop to their lowest level in four decades.

Daily Newscasts

Interior Dept. Pick Promises "Balanced Approach" on Public Lands

Congressman Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Interior Dept., testified that he's committed to a balanced and sustainable approach for managing the nation's public lands. (U.S. House of Representatives)
January 18. 2017
Congressman Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Interior Dept., testified that he's committed to a balanced and sustainable approach for managing the nation's public lands. (U.S. House of Representatives)

DENVER – During yesterday's confirmation hearing, Congressman Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Interior Department, said he's committed to a balanced and sustainable approach for managing the nation's public lands.

Chris Saeger, director of the Western Values Project, says lands critical to outdoor-recreation economies in Rocky Mountain states are frequently targets of oil and gas development, and says Zinke's approach sounds promising.

"The Department of Interior has implemented a number of reforms over the last few years that create a balance between those two uses, that make sure that the outdoor economy can continue to flourish alongside the traditional energy industry," he said.

Saeger adds Zinke will likely face pressure from energy companies to gut those reforms. Zinke told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee he disagrees with Trump's assertion that climate change is a hoax, but supports oil and gas development on federal lands to boost the economy.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the oil and gas industry, including Halliburton, Oasis Petroleum and the Red Apple Group, contributed more than $340,000 dollars to Zinke's campaigns in the past.

Saeger says ultimately, Zinke will be judged by his ability to serve the interests of the American people over special interests.

"Many of them want to write the rules themselves to make sure that oil and gas development, or coal development, are the very top priority," he added. "We hope that he has the courage to stand up and tell them 'no.'"

Zinke told the committee he opposes any transfer or sale of public lands to states, and said his three priorities as Secretary of Interior would be to restore public trust in the agency, tackle a national park maintenance backlog of over $12 billion, and support the department's front-line workers.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016