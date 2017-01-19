Kentuckians Headed to DC for Women's March

Kentuckians will be among the tens of thousands of people at Saturday's Women's March on Washington. (Sierra Club/SergeyIT/iStockphoto)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Donald Trump will be greeted by a massive, grassroots human rights rally during his first full day in office as president this Saturday.



The Women's March on Washington will draw people from across the country, including Kentucky.



Stephanie Morris plans to make an overnight bus trip to the nation's capital with others from the Bowling Green area. She says it's her way of registering a peaceful protest against the new president's policies and actions.



"I am just astonished by his manner and his lack of respect and empathy for women, and for others – people of color – and I'm concerned about people who are immigrants," she states.



The Women's March on Washington website estimates at least 200,000 people will participate. Marches also are planned in other cities across the country, including Lexington, Murray and Louisville.



Ruth Bamberger of Ludlow says she'll stay with old college friends in northern Virginia this weekend so she can be there to help send a message to the Trump administration about social justice, fair wages and protecting the environment.



Saturday's march has Bamberger reflecting back to 1980, when she participated in a rally at Grant Park in Chicago for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.



"And here I am, a lot older, working for the same thing,” she reflects. “As soon as I found out about this march, I thought, 'Gee, you know, I've got to go back and demonstrate what I still feel.'"



Morris says she's marching on Saturday for a variety of reasons, including her concerns about how the Trump administration will deal with climate change.



"I am afraid it is very anti-environment,” she states. “The appointee of the EPA is Scott Pruitt, who has sued the EPA and denies climate change. That's unconscionable."



Morris is a member of the Sierra Club, one of the partners in the march.



Greg Stotelmyer , Public News Service - KY