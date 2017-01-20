Women’s Marches Saturday in Las Vegas, Reno, South Lake Tahoe

Volunteers are making signs for the Women's March in cities around the United States on Saturday, including Reno, Las Vegas and South Lake Tahoe. (Women's March on Washington - Nevada Chapter)

LAS VEGAS - Equal-rights advocates in Reno, Las Vegas and South Lake Tahoe are holding marches and rallies on Saturday in solidarity with the larger Women's March on Washington, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.



More than 600 of these "sister marches" are planned, in all 50 states and 32 other countries.



Mylan Hawkins, a co-organizer of the Reno event, said their message is an inclusive one: that women's rights are human rights.



"We are concerned about gender equality, addressing better racial relationships with all Americans, making sure that our environment and our health care are not discarded by the administration coming into power," Hawkins said.



The Las Vegas march is to start at 11 a.m. at the Llama Lot on North Ninth Street, with a rally at noon at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse. The Reno march is to start at 9:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse, with a rally to follow at City Plaza.



Alison Gaulden, a journalism professor at the University of Nevada-Reno who previously worked at Planned Parenthood, said she'll be marching to defend women's reproductive freedom and access to health care.



"We are seeing lower abortion rates across the country, because women have access to safe and healthy abortion care and to contraceptive care," she said. "The administration coming in is going to do their best to try and defeat that."



Dozens of social-justice groups are taking part in the Nevada events and will have information booths on site. Organizers expect at least 4,000 people at the Nevada marches, and more than 200,000 at the march and rally in Washington.



Information is online about the marches in Reno, Las Vegas and South Lake Tahoe.





Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV