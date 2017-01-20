 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 20, 2017 


It’s Inauguration Day for Donald Trump, who will become the 45th president of the United States. Also on our rundown today: the new president will be greeted with more than 600 marches across the country on his first full day in office; and a report on one city’s attempt to reduce its homeless population.

Daily Newscasts

Washingtonians Take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

January 20. 2017
Every year, hardy Washingtonians take a dive into frigid waters around the state to raise money for the Special Olympics. (Special Olympics Archive)

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Some hardy Washingtonians are taking a cold and invigorating dip this winter to raise money for the Special Olympics.

In the Polar Plunge Series, people get charitable pledges to dive into freezing waters across the Evergreen State, starting with the Tri-Cities area on Saturday. While participants take the plunge, said Dan Wartelle, vice president for communications for Special Olympics Washington, said the 14,500 athletes they are raising money for are hitting the gym.

"It's a good match," he said. "While you jump into some cold water to help athletes, the athletes are out there training and working honestly very hard to try to make it to the ultimate competition stage in the state of Washington, for Special Olympics Washington."

Plungers must raise at least $50 or $75, depending on where they dive in. There will be chances to plunge in Seattle, Spokane, Redmond and other cities through March. The state's Special Olympics Winter Games will be held in Wenatchee at the beginning of March.

Athletes often are competing in local events, but Wartelle said some of them take time out of their busy schedule to be at the plunge. He said the Polar Plunge attracts a wide range of people to come out and support the Special Olympics, because of the thrill of the event.

"That's the unique part about this event," he said. "It really expands our reach and gets people more involved with the organization and a greater understanding of the Special Olympics, just simply because they want the challenge of diving in the water."

Wartelle said law enforcement plays a big role in organizing and fundraising for the Polar Plunge Series. In Washington state, law enforcement raises nearly $700,000 annually for Special Olympics Washington.

Details on the Polar Plunge are online at specialolympicswashington.org.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
