Renewable-Energy Advocates to Fight PNM at NM Supreme Court

Energy from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station is at the center of a case before the New Mexico Supreme Court tomorrow. (Wild Earth Guardians via Flickr)

SANTA FE, N.M. – The state Supreme Court will hear a case tomorrow pitting renewable-energy advocates against the Public Regulation Commission

(PRC) and PNM, the state's biggest utility. At issue is whether the PRC was right to grant PNM permission to buy more coal and nuclear power versus investing in more wind and solar resources.



Mariel Nanasi, executive director of the nonprofit New Energy Economy, which made the appeal to the state's highest court, says PNM manipulated the numbers to make nuclear and coal power seem like the cheapest alternative.



"It's not the most cost-effective choice, more coal and more nuclear, and it's antithetical to the environment, climate, health and jobs," she said. "And, it's against the public interest."



The PRC handed down the original decision in December 2015. PNM said in court documents that EPA rules on reducing haze led them to close Units Two and Three of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station rather than install expensive carbon reduction equipment. So to replace that energy, they chose to buy from Unit Four at San Juan and to get nuclear power from the Palo Verde Generating Station, which PNM co-owns.



Nanasi is encouraging the public to sit in on the case, which starts at 9 A.M. tomorrow in Santa Fe.



"This is a matter of grave public interest," she stressed. "This case had more public comment than any other case in the history of the Public Regulation Commission, over 10,000 comments. So we encourage people to engage in this."



Nanasi says if the Supreme Court overturns the PRC's decision, PNM could be forced to re-evaluate its energy mix, which now consists of 80 percent coal and nuclear energy and only 2 percent solar.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NM