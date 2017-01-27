 
In the spotlight on today’s rundown: Mexico’s president cancels a meeting with President Trump; a battle over of sanctuary cities in Texas heats up; and a call to extend the federal Income Tax Credit to childless workers.

AZ Conservation, Sportsmen's Group Criticizes Pruitt Nomination for EPA

Conservation groups oppose the nomination of Scott Pruitt for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, concerned he will roll back protections for places such as Kaibab National Forest.(Michele Vacchiano/iStock)
January 26. 2017
PHOENIX – For the first time in its 94-year history, the Arizona Wildlife Federation is taking a stand against a president's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

President Donald Trump has tapped Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to become EPA administrator.

Brad Powell, president of the Arizona Wildlife Federation, says Pruitt has made a career out of suing the very agency he hopes to lead – all in an effort to weaken environmental regulations.

"We need someone that will make sound decisions based on science, and his record to date has demonstrated a lack of commitment to science and an ideological disagreement with EPA," Powell stresses.

Pruitt has been a part of 14 different lawsuits against the agency, including one challenging the Clean Power Plan, which would require coal-fired power plants to install equipment that limits carbon emissions.

Pruitt also has questioned humanity's role in causing global warming.

He and his supporters say they consider some environmental regulations to be too expensive and a threat to the economy.

Powell agrees that the EPA needs reform, but he says Pruitt's policy prescriptions are contrary to the agency's mission.

"He plans to roll pack significant environmental regulations, and we recognize the need to be very thoughtful about their effects on jobs and communities,” Powell states. “But bottom line, public health, clean air, clean water – it's just a right that we all have in this country."

Powell has been meeting this week with staffers for Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain of Arizona to express opposition the nomination.

Pruitt's Senate confirmation hearing took place last week. The final vote on his nomination has not yet been scheduled but is expected to happen soon.


Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - AZ

 
