 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 27, 2017 


In the spotlight on today’s rundown: Mexico’s president cancels a meeting with President Trump; a battle over of sanctuary cities in Texas heats up; and a call to extend the federal Income Tax Credit to childless workers.

Daily Newscasts

Outdoor Groups Call Foul on Congress' Public Lands Valuations

Groups advocating for hunters and anglers are crying foul over new rules passed in Congress that they say could pave the way for selling off the nation's public lands. (Pixabay)
January 26. 2017
Groups advocating for hunters and anglers are crying foul over new rules passed in Congress that they say could pave the way for selling off the nation's public lands. (Pixabay)

DENVER – Hunting, fishing, conservation and outdoor industry organizations – and businesses – are sending a letter to Congress in opposition to new rules they say pave the way for selling off or transferring the nation's publicly-owned lands.

Aaron Kindle, Western sportsmen's campaign manager for the National Wildlife Federation, says normally Congress would have to account for any loss of income when selling off the public's property. But a new House rules package makes all revenues created on public lands null and void.

"So, it's a real cut to the heart of public lands, and really kind of greases the skids for transferring or selling public lands," he points out.

Proponents of transferring lands to states argue that the move would free industry from unnecessary red tape and boost state economies.

Kindle says current federal management practices ensure that public assets will be available for future generations through its sustainable, multiple-use policies, and notes states have a history of limiting public access.

Kindle stresses the nation's $646 billion outdoor recreation economy, including more than 6 million jobs, depends on access to public lands. He says that Congress' efforts to undervalue lands owned by all Americans is out of step with public opinion.

"You know, multiple polls have shown that folks value public lands,” he points out. “They don't want them transferred to the states. This really goes against public sentiment, and the fact that Congress did this on one of the first days in session tells you that they really are going against the public will."

Kindle says he hopes the letter will send a strong message to lawmakers that American sportsmen and women are strongly opposed to giving away public lands, which many consider a birthright.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016