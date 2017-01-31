 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - January 31, 2017 


Taking a look at what’s making headlines: a prime time unveiling of the next U.S. Supreme Court nominee set for tonight; advocates say the President’s executive action is leaving refugees in danger; and despite the ACA debate advocates say to enroll by tonight’s deadline.

Daily Newscasts

Despite ACA Debate, Advocates Say to Enroll by Deadline

Doctors rush a patient to care. Enrollment for coverage under the Affordable Care Act ends at midnight today. (JillK61)
January 31. 2017
Doctors rush a patient to care. Enrollment for coverage under the Affordable Care Act ends at midnight today. (JillK61)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – You have until midnight today to sign up for California's version of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Health-care advocates raised concerns last week when the new administration reportedly stopped advertising the open-enrollment period.

After some pushback, the enrollment was reinstated, says the executive director of Health Access California, Anthony Wright.

"These health-care programs are now being run by President Trump and by the Republican majority," he said. "They own it, if it's working or if it's not working, if rates go up because not enough people signed up, and so I think that they recognized that, which is why they turned the marketing and advertising back on."

Covered California and Medi-Cal (Medicaid) have cut the number of uninsured in the state by more than half. Even critics of the ACA say policymakers should not cancel any programs without proposing an alternative.

The ACA expanded access to coverage by providing financial help to buy coverage on the individual market through Covered California, as well as expanding the state's Medi-Cal program, says Wright's group. Despite all the talk of its repeal, he says the average person without insurance shouldn't wait to see what's going to happen in Congress, and still enroll today.

"The important thing for people to remember is that nothing has changed with regard to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and everything is guaranteed for 2017 if they sign up by open enrollment which is January 31st," he explained.

Thanks to this legislation, five million Californians have coverage. Covered California currently enrolls more than 1.4 million of that number. California was the first state in the country to create its own marketplace to compare health-care options, Covered California, under then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Logan Pollard, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016