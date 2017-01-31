 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - January 31, 2017 


Taking a look at what’s making headlines: a prime time unveiling of the next U.S. Supreme Court nominee set for tonight; advocates say the President’s executive action is leaving refugees in danger; and despite the ACA debate advocates say to enroll by tonight’s deadline.

Daily Newscasts

Keeping Public Lands in Public Hands: Rally Wednesday at Roundhouse

Hundreds rallied at the Roundhouse last year to support keeping public lands in federal hands. This year's rally takes place Wednesday. (New Mexico Wildlife Federation)
January 31. 2017
Hundreds rallied at the Roundhouse last year to support keeping public lands in federal hands. This year's rally takes place Wednesday. (New Mexico Wildlife Federation)

SANTA FE, N.M. – Hundreds of supporters of keeping public lands in public hands are gathering for their third annual rally at the Roundhouse tomorrow at 11 A.M. They are protesting moves at the state and national level to transfer federal lands to the states.

Susan Torres, the communications director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation says this hot-button issue is getting some traction now that Republicans control both Congress and the White House.

"Public-land seizure is in the official GOP platform, so it seems to be gaining momentum," she said. "We're really against that because selling off our public lands can mean that it goes to a private interest and then the public can't access them anymore."

Advocates of public-land transfer argue that states should have more say over the fate of land within their borders. However, several bills have failed in the state Legislature over the past few years.

Nonetheless, Public Lands Commissioner Aubrey Dunn recently introduced a bill advocating the transfer of federal mineral rights to the state.

President Trump has come out against public-lands transfer. But Garrett VeneKlausen, executive director of the federation, says he's worried the president will change his position.

"We've already seen legislation trying to get land transfer to the states introduced into Congress," he said. "Without his veto power, we could literally lose a significant portion of our public lands in this administration. It is a dire threat right now."

In 2016, several counties passed resolutions to keep public lands under federal control, including Santa Fe, San Miguel, Bernalillo and Taos counties. This year supporters are hoping the city of Albuquerque will do the same.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016