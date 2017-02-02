 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - February 1, 2017 


Trump names Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and Democrats ready for a fight; groups push for laws to stop business owners from hiding behind shell corporations; and Americans encouraged to make health a matter of the heart this month – those stories and more in today's newscast.

Daily Newscasts

Groups Launch “Pennsylvania’s Choice” Budget Campaign

A coalition of organizations has launched a "Pennsylvania's Choice" 2017 budget campaign. (Education Voters of Penn.)
February 1. 2017
A coalition of organizations has launched a "Pennsylvania's Choice" 2017 budget campaign. (Education Voters of Penn.)

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A coalition gathered in the Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg Tuesday to launch what it's calling the "Pennsylvania's Choice" 2017 budget campaign. The groups advocate for consumers, educators, workers and more. They describe the state's tax system as "upside down," asking those with low and moderate incomes to pay more than their fair share.

Susan Spicka, the executive director of the Education Voters of Pennsylvania, says lawmakers face a choice.

"They can raise adequate new revenue to support the communities and the schools, or they can choose to go down the same old road, where they say that there isn't enough money and continue to cut," she said.

They're calling on the state to institute a new tax on income from wealth, such as interest and dividends, while keeping taxes on wages at current levels.

Spicka calls it a "Fair Share Tax."

"Asking people who have done very, very well over the past eight to ten years to pay a little bit more, so that we can build the kinds of communities that we need to have," she explained.

The state is currently headed for a $600 million deficit in this fiscal year, and up to $1.7 billion in the year that starts July 1st.

Governor Tom Wolf is expected to ask for a small increase in education funding when he presents his budget next week. But Spicka says the state needs a "Fair Share Tax" to help underfunded school districts close the education funding gap.

"We can get them up to a level where they can provide their students with the same services and the same opportunities that the well-funded school districts provide for their students," explained Spicka.

The coalition estimates that could take about $400 million dollars a year, over six to seven years.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016