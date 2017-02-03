Vigils to Protest Trump Policies Tonight in Las Vegas, Reno

Progressive groups are holding vigils tonight to protest President Trump's decisions, including the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Battle Born Progress)

LAS VEGAS — Progressive groups are holding vigils Thursday night in Las Vegas and Reno to protest what they call an attack on American values by President Trump.



The events are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. in front of Sen. Dean Heller's office in Las Vegas and under the "Believe" sign at City Plaza in Reno. The move comes in the wake of the president's nomination of conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy in the Supreme Court left by the death of Antonin Scalia.



Attorney and former Nevada state senator Justin Jones said he's worried about Gorsuch's philosophy on a range of issues that could come before the high court.



"I think there are a lot of questions as to his judicial views on women's rights, on LGBTQ rights, on voting rights, affirmative action and environmental law, certainly with the Muslim ban that came out a few days ago,” Jones said.



Gorsuch is best known as the judge in a Hobby Lobby case in which the corporation won the right to deny its employees insurance coverage for contraception based on the religious beliefs of the company's owners.



He was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006 for his current job as judge in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado.



Verna Mandez, a community organizer with the group Nevadans for Judicial Progress, said she believes President Trump's pick will tilt the court to the right, a shift that would harm women and possibly roll back abortion rights.



"This judge, he'll just continue the same trend that we have all the time, of siding with major corporations over women and over people in general,” Mandez said.



The vigils will be led by faith leaders and will include supporters from more than a dozen civic groups - including those focused on civic engagement, Latino issues, worker's rights, education and the environment.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV