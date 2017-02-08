AZ Advocates for People with Disabilities Speak Out on DeVos Confirmation

Advocates for Arizonans with disabilities have mixed reactions to the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education. (Keith A. Almli/Wikimedia Commons)

PHOENIX – The leader of the state's largest advocacy group for people with disabilities is speaking out against Betsy DeVos, just confirmed in the U.S. Senate as the next Secretary of Education. DeVos is an advocate for school choice and vouchers from Michigan, whose family has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to Republican causes over the years.



Jon Meyers, executive director of the Arc of Arizona, says DeVos' policies would divert taxpayer dollars to private and charter schools - harming the public school system that serves the vast majority of students, including those with disabilities.



"The efforts that she would like to see undertaken will disadvantage public schools, will take resources out of them, primarily money, put them into schools that do not offer adequate special-education programs, do not adequately meet the needs of children with special needs," he explained.



DeVos' supporters say her lifelong advocacy for school choice shows a commitment to improving education as a whole. But Meyers is among critics who say DeVos is unqualified to lead the Education Department. She and her children never attended public school, she has not worked in public education except as a volunteer, and has spent most of her career with organizations that Meyer considers hostile to public education.



Joyce Millard Hoie is the executive director at the group Raising Special Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of children with disabilities. She takes a more optimistic view of the new Education Secretary.



"Well, she's been a strong advocate for charter schools, and we hope that she'll bring that same level of advocacy to protecting the educational rights of students with disabilities," she said.



Opponents note that school choice is a moot point in many rural areas, where public schools are the only option - schools that could suffer if federal education money is diverted to fund voucher programs. Both Arizona senators, Republicans Jeff Flake and John McCain, voted to confirm DeVos.

