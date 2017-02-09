 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - February 9, 2017 


On today's rundown; Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General in an almost party-line vote; a new lawsuit challenges the legality of President Trump's executive order requiring federal agencies to eliminate two existing regulations for every new one; and we look at whether voter initiatives may be in trouble in Arizona.

Daily Newscasts

Court in CA Puts Executive Order in Limbo; LA Takes Pre-emptive Action

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is looking at the Trump administration's travel ban. (Ken Lund)
February 9. 2017
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is looking at the Trump administration's travel ban. (Ken Lund)

SAN FRANCISCO – In a thinly veiled contest over states' versus federal rights, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco has upped the ante by further debating the contentious travel ban blocking some refugees from entering the U.S. from certain conflict zones.

Meanwhile, refugee advocates and lawmakers seem to be winning the PR offensive that the ban is unnecessary. Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday evening announced he's joining 16 other state AGs in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in another case against the ban. And the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion Wednesday that would prohibit city employees from participating in any "Muslim Registry."

City Councilman Paul Krekorian proposed the motion.

"The point of the motion today was to instruct the city attorney to begin work on an ordinance that would prohibit city employees from becoming complicit in any effort by the federal government to create a registry based on someone's religion," he explained.

Critics argue that so far there is no proposed registry. The council still needs to debate the exact terminology of the ordinance and how it would be implemented.

Krekorian also serves on a committee that oversees Los Angeles International Airport. This group heard testimony this week from a student who was refused entry. Meanwhile, Krekorian is waiting for the Ninth Circuit to rule.

"Regardless of how they ultimately rule, I do know that this is a shameful, disgraceful time in American history when the president of the United States uses the full force and authority of our national government against innocent people," he said.

Supporters of the ban say this is a security issue, and the real problem was poor communication in its implementation. President Trump's order flagged travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations. A ruling from the Ninth Circuit is expected by the end of the week.

Logan Pollard, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016