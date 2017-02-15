Probe Urged: What Did Trump Know and When Did He Know It?

Grassroots groups that have been protesting against the Trump administration say the resignation of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn is a signal Trump's ties to Russia need to be investigated. (Peace Action)

Boston, MA - It is a question being asked after National Security Advisor Mike Flynn resigned Monday for apparent lies concerning his contacts with Russia. Now, calls are coming from both Democrats and Republicans, as well as grassroots organizations, to investigate what President Trump knew and when he knew it. Comments from Jon Rainwater, executive director, Peace Action, a national grassroots organization that has an active chapter in Boston.



The question was made famous during the Watergate scandal: What did the president know and when did he know it? Now, just over three weeks into the Trump administration, some are asking the same question. National Security Advisor Mike Flynn's apparent lies about contacts with Russia sparked his resignation on Monday. Now even G-O-P senators such as John McCain say it's time to investigate President Trump's ties to Russia. Jon Rainwater with the grassroots organization Peace Action agrees.



"It's absolutely an important question. You know, you just look at the president's statements. He's resonating with kind of back-door outreach to the Russians."



Flynn tendered his resignation after (Washington Post) reports that then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates warned the administration three weeks ago that Flynn may have been compromised by Russia. White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump asked for the resignation not because of legal issues but because of trust issues. Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland questioned why Trump said Friday he had not heard of the issue.



Rainwater says Congress needs to probe beyond Flynn, and include what he calls the extreme views of Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon.



"Bannon's views just have no place in the White House. This is another person with Islamophobic views, with racist views, who's really responsible for the fact that we have something that can honestly be called a Muslim ban."



House Speaker Paul Ryan says it was a good thing Trump accepted Flynn's resignation, and Rainwater agrees.



"Normally, if you had a national security advisor leaving at three weeks, you'd be pretty concerned about the national security of the country; but we live in such strange times that it's a good thing for national security."



House Democrats called for an investigation into Flynn's Russia ties. Ryan offered no comment as to whether a probe is needed.



Mike Clifford, Public News Service - MA