Constituents Want Health-Care Answers During Congressional Recess

Berta Alvarado (right) traveled from southeastern Washington to Washington, hoping to speak with her representatives about the future of health care. (Service Employees Int'l. Union)

OTHELLO, Wash. – As members of Congress come back to their home districts for a recess, people across the country are demanding that lawmakers hold public meetings to discuss the future of health care.



Only a few lawmakers from Washington state have scheduled town hall meetings to address the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which covers 775,000 Washingtonians.



Othello resident Berta Alvarado says she has health insurance because of the ACA, and adds her aunt with serious medical conditions also has benefited from it. Alvarado says she's determined to have her voice heard on this issue.



"I feel more people should be involved in the political system, involving ourselves with causes that we strongly believe in," she states.



In the past month, crowds have disrupted town hall meetings across the country, asking members of Congress to clarify their plans to replace the ACA.



Last week, GOP leaders in the House offered an outline of replacement legislation, but the plan is thin on specifics.



Alvarado feels so strongly about protecting her health coverage, she traveled to Washington last month with a group of clergy, caregivers and people with disabilities from across the country.



She says they attempted to speak with members of Congress about the ACA and its potential replacement. But they were refused – and then taken into police custody after sitting down in front of the office of Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.



"We were hoping that even by us being there in a good manner and stuff they would, you know, listen to our stories,” she relates. “And I do feel that they just did not want to meet with us."



None of Washington state's Republican members of Congress and only a few Democratic members have scheduled public meetings during this weeklong recess.



When it comes to health care, Alvarado maintains Washingtonians have too much at stake for this to be a partisan issue.



"They should pay more attention of what benefits citizens who cannot afford health insurance,” she stresses. “They should be more open-minded on what benefits people most, and not see it as a political issue."







Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA