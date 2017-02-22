Wisconsin U.S. Senators Split on Gorsuch Supreme Court Nomination

Confirmation hearings begin next month for Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. (Rasha_Ramaswamy/iStockphoto)

MADISON, Wis. – With confirmation hearings set to begin next month for President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, Wisconsin's two U.S. Senators are split on their opinion regarding Gorsuch. Democrat Tammy Baldwin opposes the nomination, and Republican Ron Johnson supports it.



State Sen. Chris Larson, a Madison Democrat, believes Judge Gorsuch is part of the problem, not the solution.



"On a range of fundamental issues from sex discrimination to worker safety he's refused to let ordinary people have their day in court," he said. "Neil Gorsuch has sided with big insurance companies, he has sided with employers who denied wages and retirement benefits to employees, and has generally protected big companies from accountability."



Senator Johnson praises the nomination of Gorsuch, saying he believes he is the perfect choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, because, Johnson says, both strongly believe in the rule of law, and in not acting as legislators on the bench. Senator Baldwin says Gorsuch would create more division in the nation, and believes he will have a difficult time getting bipartisan support.



While Republicans praise Gorsuch's loyalty to the Constitution and what they call his strong commitment to life, Democrats say Gorsuch too often sides with corporations, rather than people. Dane County Supervisor Jenni Dye, a practicing attorney, says everyone's rights matter.



"We know in Wisconsin that this is particularly crucial on issues around women's health, as over the course of the past few years we've seen several pieces of legislation surrounding women's health and abortion rights challenged in the federal courts," she said.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, calls Gorsuch a phenomenal nominee to replace the late Justice Scalia. But others who oppose the nomination of Gorsuch say he'll support whatever President Trump puts forward.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI