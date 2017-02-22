Chemical Abortion Reversal Bill Back Before Lawmakers

A controversial abortion measure will be before Indiana lawmakers within the next few days. (npr.gov)

INDIANAPOLIS – A controversial piece of legislation that would require doctors to inform women who want to have a chemical abortion that the procedure may be able to be reversed will likely end up in court if approved by lawmakers. On a seven-to-six vote, the House Public Policy Committee signed off on HB 1128 this month, and in a rare procedural move, the full House sent it back to them.



Betty Cockrum, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, calls the legislation preposterous, and says claims that the procedure can be reversed is "junk science." She says people need to speak up because it's unconstitutional and will be challenged in court if it becomes law.



"There simply is no medically based, evidence-based, health-care provider professional-based evidence to suggest that there's any truth to that, yet Indiana lawmakers are seeking that that not only be a provision, but that it be put into code," she said.



Pro-life groups such as Indiana Right to Life are hailing the committee approval of HB 1128, saying it makes sure women are informed about their options. They're urging Hoosiers to call lawmakers in support of the legislation. It will be back before House Public Policy members again as early as this week.



Cockrum says it's an intrusion into the practice of medicine and doctor-patient confidentiality. She calls it a political effort to shame and confuse women who are contemplating having an abortion.



"Two-thirds of the women who have abortions have already given live birth at least one time," she added. "Do they really need a politician-written script in advance of an abortion? I don't think so."



A federal judge blocked a controversial abortion law in Indiana last summer. House Bill 1337, signed by then-Governor Mike Pence in March, bans women from seeking abortions based on race, gender or fetal defect. It also mandates that women be required to bury or cremate the fetus. The law also required that doctors have admitting privileges in order to practice abortion services.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - IN