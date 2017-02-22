 
MN Coalition Urges Lawmakers to Protect Patient Health

February 22. 2017
A coalition in Minnesota is urging federal lawmakers to consider patients when they make changes to the Affordable Care Act. (cancer.org)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota's leading patient-advocacy groups have a message for Congress: keep people covered. They say any changes to the Affordable Care Act must maintain critical patient protections, and make sure health insurance is adequate and affordable.

If the ACA is repealed or replaced, they're asking not to cancel insurance for people with preexisting conditions or when they get sick. They also want assurances that young people can stay on their parents' policies until age 26, and for no annual or lifetime dollar limits on coverage.

Justin Bell, the government relations director with the Minnesota Patient Advocacy Coalition, says health care has become very divisive and partisan, but the focus should be on health.

"Regardless of what happens now, as health care reform is changing again, we just want to make sure we're not taking a step backwards, and providing protections and access to care for people that live with chronic disease or complicated health needs," he explained.

The Minnesota Patient Advocacy Coalition is made up of more than 20 organizations, including the American Cancer Society's Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, Minnesota AIDS Project and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Ellie Beaver, the Minnesota government relations director for the Cancer Action Network, says there are parts of the Affordable Care Act that have really helped Minnesotans.

"We think all those things are very important and need to be preserved in any solution to any changes made to the Affordable Care Act at the federal and state level," she said.

Bell says while there may need to be some changes in the current health care system, it should be there for the people who need it.

"We want to make sure that we allow room to innovate and try new ideas and tweak parts of the current law that aren't working as well as we had hoped, but also not take steps backward," he added.

Veronica Carter, Public News Service - MN

 
