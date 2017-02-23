Tough Road Ahead: Lawmakers Continue Voting-Law Challenge

Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein took steps to end a review by the U.S. Supreme Court of the state's Voter ID law. (Beatrice Murch/flickr.com)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and State Attorney General Josh Stein took steps this week to end a U.S. Supreme Court review of North Carolina’s voter ID law, but some state lawmakers say they will push ahead with private counsel.



That is easier said than done, according to Bob Hall, executive director at Democracy North Carolina, because the General Assembly is not currently named in the lawsuit.



"The Republican leadership in the House and the Senate already went on record saying that we don't want to be a party in this case, and so now to turn around and say they do want to be is odd,” Hall said. "So it's not a slam dunk that they can be added to the case and then have their attorneys represent them."



If the General Assembly's petition to intervene in the case is granted, taxpayer money would fund the challenge. Currently North Carolina's voter ID requirements are stayed after they were struck down by the Fourth Circuit Federal Court.



Lawmakers in favor of the ID law argue that requiring a photo ID helps prevent instances of voter fraud.



Hall said Cooper is working to make good on campaign promises to protect the fundamental rights of voters.



"The bottom line, in a way, is that the new governor feels like he was elected to defend voting rights and he's doing that,” he said. "He's taking steps to have the law that was hurtful to voters not go into force."



According to the North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law, one-third of states - including North Carolina - allow lawmakers to opt for alternative legal representation outside of the office of the state attorney general.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC