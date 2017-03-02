 
PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2017 


In focus on our nationwide rundown; multiple reports indicate the Obama White House took action to preserve evidence of possible Trump-Russia contacts; questions about immigration and infrastructure in the wake of Trump’s address to Congress; and if you are feeling stressed about politics, guess what—doctors have concerns too.

Daily Newscasts

Students Speak Out to Oppose Anti-Immigrant Bill

Students from nine state colleges and universities are participating in the day of action. (WestCoastivieS/Wikimedia Commons)
March 2. 2017
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Students are engaging in direct action in nine cities across Pennsylvania Thursday, urging state legislators to oppose a bill that would penalize colleges and universities that have declared themselves to be sanctuary schools.

House Bill 14 would cut state funding from state chartered schools that have pledged not to cooperate with immigration authorities in the detention or deportation of undocumented students or staff.

Aiden Castellanos, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, will be among those visiting the offices of legislators to say schools need to be safe places to learn.

"It's important for students to be able to feel like their school supports them,” he states. “And when schools make public statements saying they are aligned with their undocumented students, that's incredibly important."

The students, members of the Pennsylvania Student Power Network, are targeting legislators who are backing HB 14, asking them to withhold their support and take immediate steps to protect all immigrants in the state.

Castellanos was born in the United States. But he says the issue still affects him personally.

"I'm a child of immigrants,” he explains. “My parents never really had the opportunity to be able to receive an education and so it's important for this to be an accessible place."

HB 14 has 31 co-sponsors, all Republicans, and has been referred to the House State Government Committee.


Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
