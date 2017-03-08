 
PNS Daily News - March 8, 2017 


Some of the major stories we’re following today: why some women are ditching work and wearing red; WikiLeaks unveils a trove of CIA hacking tools; and a look at the implications of presidential tweets.

Oregon Women Stand in Solidarity with Those Across U.S.

Women are rallying on International Women's Day, keeping up momentum from the Women's March in January. (David Geitgey Sierralupe/Flickr)
March 8, 2017

NEWPORT, Ore. – Women in Oregon and across the country are hoping to have an impact on the country's economy today to show the effects of a day without women. Coinciding with International Women's Day, women are making their presence - or lack of it - felt by not going to work or, if that isn't feasible, not spending money.

Sheila Swinford, president of the central Oregon coast NOW chapter, says women in her group have been energized since the presidential election to stand in solidarity with those across the nation.

"All of the people under threat, people in minority, coming together, and there's such a strength in that," she said. "There's such a feeling of strength, of just sharing the values."

Swinford says women and men also are being encouraged to wear red in solidarity for women's equality.

She adds her organization has been active in reaching out to lawmakers and traveling to Salem. Swinford says the group's new energy has allowed it to tackle multiple issues at once.

"Whether it's promoting STEM activities for girls in school, or whether it's about violence against women; or whether it's about environmental, or whether it's a coalition of all the vulnerable groups, immigrants," she explained. "Just all of that."

Swinford is also concerned about defunding Planned Parenthood, which is part of the GOP plans for replacing the Affordable Care Act. She says women have made progress toward equality, and fears some of that could be rolled back.

"Look at Title IX and what's happened with women legally, as far as the whole school thing," she continued. "I mean, there are more women running marathons in this country now than men. There is a lot happening, but there's a huge threat right now."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
