 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2017 


On our rundown today: States line up again to challenge Trump’s revised travel ban; claims about global warming from the new head of the EPA put him at odds with the scientific community; and AARP attacks what it calls an “age tax” in the GOP’s replacement for Obamacare.

Daily Newscasts

Coyote-Killing Contest Bill Passes NM Senate

Senate Bill 268, which makes it illegal to kill coyotes as part of a contest with prizes, passed in the Senate yesterday. (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
Senate Bill 268, which makes it illegal to kill coyotes as part of a contest with prizes, passed in the Senate yesterday. (U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)
March 10, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. - Wildlife advocates are cheering passage of a bill in the New Mexico Senate yesterday that would prohibit hunting coyotes as a contest.

Senate Bill 268 arose from outcries against groups that began organizing coyote hunts for cash and prizes several years ago, but the legislation had failed to pass twice already. Mary Katherine Ray, wildlife chair for the Sierra Club's Rio Grande chapter, called the contests "biologically unnecessary" and said she thinks they should be outlawed.

"Sometimes, they even get prizes for killing the biggest coyote, or the smallest coyote, which to me is just the worst aspect of a horrible practice," she said. "This means you get a prize for killing the smallest coyote puppy."

Shops such as Gunhawk Firearms in Las Lunas are among the places that host more than 30 of these events a year. They award prizes ranging from shotguns to semi-automatic rifles and say they make charitable contributions with their profits.

The bill would not penalize killing coyotes as a protection for humans or pets, or any other reason than to win a prize. Contestants have said they are helping ranchers with overpopulation of a nuisance animal, but Ray pointed out that coyotes actually help control populations of some animals that do need to be culled.

"These animals, in fact, are limited by their food supply," she said. "They don't overpopulate. But their food supply does - rabbits, mice, other rodents really do need predators to keep their populations in check."

Senate Bill 268 moves on to the House of Representatives, where similar bills have died before. Wildlife advocates are hoping it gets to the governor's desk before the session ends next week.

The text of SB 268 is online at nmlegis.gov.

Brett McPherson, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016