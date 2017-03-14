 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - MArch 14, 2017 


Here’s a glimpse at what’s happening today: the CBO says millions would go uninsured under repeal and replace but the President isn’t buying it; Winter Storm Stella wreaks havoc on the Northeast; and the EPA is taking heat for not moving on civil rights complaints.

Daily Newscasts

NC Lawmakers Attempt to Limit Protests, Free Speech

Carrboro resident Tom High has been arrested three times for civil disobedience at the State Capitol. (Courtesy of T. High)
Carrboro resident Tom High has been arrested three times for civil disobedience at the State Capitol. (Courtesy of T. High)
March 13, 2017

RALEIGH, N. C. – As historic numbers of North Carolina citizens are engaging in the political process, some state lawmakers are looking for ways to criminalize protesting.

House Bill 249, known as the "Economic Terrorism Bill," would outlaw acts of protest such as disrupting traffic or business, or taking part in actions that might intimidate law enforcement.

Similar legislation has been introduced in 16 other states. Mike Meno, communications director for the ACLU of North Carolina, says protecting First Amendment rights is not a partisan issue.

"That's something that should be concerning to all Americans, regardless of our politics," said Meno. "These are not only protected by the Constitution, but they're fundamental American values."

If the legislation passes, people who are found in violation of the law would face Class A-1 misdemeanor charges – the category with the longest jail sentences.

Supporters of HB 249 say it's meant to protect the general public and property in the event of a protest, but Meno and others point out that there already are penalties for harassment or destruction of property.

Orange County resident Tom High has been arrested three times for civil disobedience at Raleigh protests. He insists that, for him, casting a ballot isn't enough – and says it's worth the risk to assert his rights.

"You have to be engaged, you have to educate yourself, and it's not just about going out to vote," High said. "You have to participate, in some form or fashion, beyond that."

The ACLU and others have taken the stance that bills such as HB 249 are attempts by lawmakers to discourage and intimidate voters from voicing their opposition to policies.

"There are already laws on the books that criminalize vandalism, that criminalize looting," explained Meno. "Law enforcement has the authority to carry out the law. It's always dangerous when we give power to the government to limit rights."

The legislation also would allow local governments to sue people convicted of riot, unlawful assembly or traffic-obstruction charges to recoup the cost of law enforcement. Gov. Roy Cooper has yet to issue a statement on whether he would sign or veto such a bill.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016