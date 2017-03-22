 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - March 22, 2017 


We’re covering several issues in today’s rundown including: a party divided – the President tries to muster more Republican votes to pass a new health care law; Judge Gorsuch pressed on his positions; and marking a “monumental” anniversary and a win for public lands.

Daily Newscasts

Activists Will Gather to Protect Wisconsin Water, Public Lands

Protecting Wisconsin's water will be one of the principal topics at a gathering in Madison next week. (Clean Wisconsin)
Protecting Wisconsin's water will be one of the principal topics at a gathering in Madison next week. (Clean Wisconsin)
March 22, 2017

MADISON, Wis. – Each year in early spring, scores of conservationists, hunters, fishers and public-health officials gather in Madison for the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters' annual Lobby Day. This year, the gathering is next Wed., Mar. 29.

Kerry Schumann, executive director of the sponsoring organization, says one of the main points this year is a public-health crisis in Wisconsin.

"We actually have a higher percentage of children with lead poisoning in parts of Wisconsin than they have in Flint," she said. "We know we have a problem with lead poisoning. We know there are a couple of different sources of lead, but water is one of them. And so, it is a public health crisis, but it's also a fixable one."

Schumann said manure and lead pollution are hurting Wisconsin families every day, all across the state. This annual gathering gives concerned citizens a chance to interact directly with members of the state Legislature, and to learn about conservation issues in every part of the state.

In the past, Conservation Lobby Day has resulted in tangible action in the state Legislature. That's the sort of thing Schumann said they're trying to accomplish again this year.

"We're hoping that we can make a difference in the governor's budget, that we can get some funding put back in the budget for state parks, and for county conservationists, who are the key people who are working to keep manure out of our water; and we're hoping to come out of Lobby Day with the passage of some bills to protect drinking water from lead," she added.

According to Schumann, issues such as protecting drinking water and public lands are not partisan political issues, but problems that affect all Wisconsinites. She says that's why Lobby Day is so well-attended.

"There will be people from every Senate district in the state of Wisconsin, and it's a pretty broad mix of people - some who are hunters and anglers and that's why they're there; they care about being able to have access to land to hunt and fish. Other people come because they're health professionals and they know that these drinking-water problems are a big concern," explained Schumann.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016