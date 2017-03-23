Obamacare Marks Seven Years Amid Repeal Vote

Petitions are being delivered to some Ohio Congressional leaders asking that they oppose efforts to repeal Obamacare, but the vote is scheduled for today. (LaDonna Howard/Flickr)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It's the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, and it could be the last, as a vote is scheduled in Congress Thursday to repeal and revamp the health care law.



Activists around Ohio are spending the day showing support for the ACA and fighting the replacement,

the American Health Care Act.



Along with rallies and parties, they'll deliver petitions to some of Ohio's congressional leaders, including Trumpcare supporter, Rep, Pat Tiberi.



John Russell says he'll join the group at Tiberi's Columbus office, and thinks policymakers should hear about what's really on the line.



"When you look at the people who stand to lose if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, it's a lot of folks like me,” he states. “It's mom and pop stores who get their insurance on the exchanges. It's low-income seniors – people that I know, people that are in my family, people that are my neighbors – they've got a lot at stake here."



Ahead of the vote, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan spent the week appealing to resistant Republicans – some of whom don't think the new plan goes far enough to dismantle Obamacare.



Two hundred, 16 House votes are needed. Rep. Jim Jordan and Warren Davidson are reported to be among those opposed.



An estimated 866,000 Ohioans have gained health coverage since the ACA was implemented, including Russell. He started his organic-farming business at age 23, when provisions in Obamacare allowed him to be covered under his parents' insurance plan.



"Because of that, I saved on premiums and was able to put that towards getting my business off the ground,” he states. “So, the Affordable Care Act really helped me start up here in Delaware County, helped me get on my feet, and I want that to be available to other people like me."



Speaker Ryan maintains the ACA has been collapsing, and has called the new plan "an act of mercy" for the average American strapped with high health care costs.



But the Congressional Budget Office estimates up to 24 million Americans could lose their coverage under the American Health Care Act, and premiums could skyrocket for older adults.









