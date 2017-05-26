 
Here's what we're following on today's rundown: a federal appeals court will not reinstate Trump’s revised travel ban; a shake up at the USDA could hurt rural America; and the body slamming of a reporter in Montana may be part of a bigger pattern of hostility toward journalists.

Media Organizations: Attack on Reporter in MT Part of Bigger Issue

House candidate Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly throwing a Guardian reporter to the ground. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
May 26, 2017

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Media organizations are condemning Wednesday's attack on a Guardian reporter by GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte in Bozeman, and also are calling on political leaders to tone down the rhetoric against journalists.

The Radio Television Digital News Directors Association, National Press Club and others say a disturbing pattern has emerged in the current political climate of increased hostility toward journalists.

Dan Shelley is the incoming director of the Radio Television Digital News Directors Association (RTDNA), which represents journalists around the world.

"We're hearing from our members in the U.S. about a steadily increasing number of very disturbing assaults and attacks, both verbal and physical, against reporters who are merely trying to do their Constitutionally guaranteed duty to gather facts and present them to the public," he says.

Reporter Ben Jacobs says he was thrown to the ground by Gianforte after trying to ask him about the Congressional Budget Office's report on the GOP's health care act.

Gianforte's campaign says Jacobs was aggressively shoving his phone into the candidate's face, but journalists from Fox News who witnessed the altercation have corroborated Jacobs' story. Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault.

There have been a number of attacks on journalists recently. At a Federal Communications Commission meeting, security guards pinned a journalist against the wall so he couldn't ask the commissioners a question. And a Public News Service reporter in West Virginia was arrested after trying to ask Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question about the Republican health-care bill.

However, Shelley says his organization has seen hostility toward the press brew for a while.

"This is not a partisan, political issue," he adds. "There's been a longstanding, simmering undercurrent of anti-media feeling in the country. RTDNA, as a matter of fact, had severe issues with the Obama administration, which tried and, at least on one occasion, threw a reporter in jail."

Shelley says journalists shouldn't be discouraged by the current mood of the country and should continue to do their job.

"When a reporter is interfered with in a responsible attempt to gather facts and present them to the public, it's not the reporter who's the victim," says Shelley. "It's the public."

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
