Newscasts

PNS Daily News - May 31, 2017 


Here’s what’s making news today: the President’s personal lawyer now a name in the Russia probe; Planned Parenthood on the defense amid proposed cuts; and red flags raised over employment non-compete agreements.

Daily Newscasts

Online Guide to NY Water Quality Goes Live

"What's In My Water?" identifies potential sources of water contamination by map and ZIP code. (Wikimedia Commons)
"What's In My Water?" identifies potential sources of water contamination by map and ZIP code. (Wikimedia Commons)
May 31, 2017

NEW YORK - Tracking down information on potential contamination in your drinking water in New York just got easier.

Finding federal and state water-quality test results can be difficult and confusing, so the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) has assembled a new online resource, called "What's In My Water?" While most testing data on drinking-water quality is available to the public, Megan Ahearn, NYPIRG program director, said the information people need often is buried in dense databases and reports.

"This tool takes all that hard work and all that 'deep-dive' out," she said, "and produces easy-to-understand charts and maps for the everyday New Yorker."

The interactive web page is online at NYPIRG.org/whatsinmywater. The page includes a map showing the locations of threats to water quality, including federal Superfund sites, landfills, power stations and toxic-release sites. Ahearn said those potential threats also are searchable by ZIP code.

"So, you can see a really comprehensive view of these sorts of threats as they relate to where your home is," she said.

The information was compiled from multiple government sources between June 2016 and February of this year.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
