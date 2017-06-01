New Women's Hunting Group to Target Public-Land 'Poachers'

One in five hunters is a woman, as is one in four of the nation's anglers, but they're rarely leaders of sporting conservation campaigns. (Courtesy of Jessi Johnson)

LANDER, Wyo. – Artemis, a new sportswomen's coalition, was officially launched Wednesday.



Founded by women from six Western states, Artemis aims to defend public lands and waters and iconic species, and to develop female leaders in wildlife and land-management fields.



Jessi Johnson, the group's coordinator, says women have a different way of telling stories, and hopes the group will help amplify female voices in the conservation movement.



"We've recognized that very often conservation groups tend to market to men first, and I think we are alienating a voice out there that is very vital to a broader discussion as far as conservation of our wildlife and wild lands," she states.



Johnson says along with the privilege of being able to hunt and fish on the nation's publicly owned lands comes an obligation to protect and serve wild places.



Artemis – named after the Greek goddess of hunting – will be recruiting new members at the Wildlife and Public Lands Alefest at a brewery in Idaho this Saturday, and is planning a national sportswomen's summit in the spring of 2018.



Johnson points to recent efforts to transfer management of public lands to states as a priority for the group's policy work. She says all too often when federal lands are handed over to states, they end up being sold off to the highest bidder.



"It's 640 million acres in the United States that are public, for everyone, and held in public trust,” she points out. “And it's taking away our ownership, it's taking away our voice and it's taking away your say-so in what happens to these lands that are a lot of our backyards."



Johnson sees a bright future for increasing the number of women in conservation efforts, and says Artemis has a lot of growth potential.



She notes 1-in-5 hunters is a woman, as are 25 percent of the nation's anglers, but they're rarely leaders of sporting campaigns and are not yet proportionally represented in wildlife leadership positions.







Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY