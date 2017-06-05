 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 5, 2017 


Here’s what’s making news today: a dozen arrested in raids after another terror attack in Britain; business leaders vow progress despite Paris Accord withdrawal; and Americans encouraged to learn a simple skill that can save lives.

Daily Newscasts

CA Senior Advocates Descend on Washington to Fight AHCA

In California 2.6 million people between 50 and 64 have a pre-existing condition and could see large cost increases under the A.H.C.A. (liljoel/Morguefile)
In California 2.6 million people between 50 and 64 have a pre-existing condition and could see large cost increases under the A.H.C.A. (liljoel/Morguefile)
June 5, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Wednesday dozens of senior advocates from AARP, including a sizable delegation from California, will fan out across Washington to talk to their representatives about opposing the GOP health care bill.

The House version of the American Health Care Act includes a so-called age tax, which means people between 50 and 64 can be charged five times what younger people pay.

Right now it's capped at three times as much.

AARP California state director Nancy McPherson, who will be at the Capitol this week, says the cost spikes could be ruinous for many older Americans.

"And on top of that, the bill as currently proposed reduces tax credits,” she points out. “So together those changes could cost an individual up to $13,000 more a year."

AARP estimates that 840,000 Californians between 50 and 64 buy their insurance on the open market and would be impacted by the age tax.

The Congressional Budget Office scored the latest version of the bill and found it would cause 23 million Americans to lose health insurance.

Under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, people with pre-existing conditions are protected, including 2.6 million Californians between 50 and 64.

But under the AHCA, insurance companies could raise their rates significantly.

McPherson says many would be forced into high risk pools, which she says have been tried before, with a very poor track record.

"The coverage you need may not be available or it could be so expensive you wouldn't be able to afford it,” she points out. “And here's the kicker: If you have a break in coverage for more than 63 days, you will be forced to pay your insurance carrier a 30 percent monthly penalty for an entire year."

The American Health Care Act now is in the U.S. Senate, where members have said major elements are likely to be changed.

Both Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California are on record as opposing the AHCA.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016