WI Businesswoman: Withdrawal From Paris Agreement Was Wrong

A Wisconsin businesswoman says the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a step backward in developing clean energy. (Bloomberg/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Solar jobs are growing at 17 times the rate of the overall U.S. economy, and the job of wind service technician is one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country.



In light of that, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement was the wrong thing to do, according to Becky Clancy, co-owner of a small business in Milwaukee. She sees the move as bad for our health, property, environment, and climate. Clancy says her business believes clean energy is the future.



"We have made the decisions as a business," she says. "We've made conscious efforts to be more environmentally friendly, so we deliver pizzas in electric vehicles, we have solar panels going up on our building, we have all sorts of different energy-saving techniques."



While supporters of the move say the Paris Agreement was bad for America, Clancy disagrees. She and others believe the country is in a major transition to clean energy, and that consumers - like the customers of her business - want cleaner energy and cleaner air.



With market forces increasingly favoring renewable energy, Clancy says businesses like hers believe renewables are an investment in the future, and that dirty energy is no longer a smart investment.



"It's disheartening to see the U.S. relinquish its role as a leader in any way, but especially in this way," she adds. "This is where the future is, and we're dragging our feet and actually going backward when this is an inevitable future."



Many experts have said the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement is not going to bring back the coal industry, and given the growth of jobs in the renewable energy business, will stand in the way of putting more Americans back to work.



"When we step out of that leadership role, it means others step in, so whether it's Germany or China or any of these other players, they're stepping forward and taking on that lead, and we lose our position in the world," she laments.



Syria and Nicaragua are the only other countries which do not support the Paris Climate Agreement.

Tim Morrissey, Public News Service - WI