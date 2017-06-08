 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 8, 2017 


A reported demand for loyalty expected to be the focus today as networks prepare live coverage of former FBI director James Comey on the Trump Russia probe; a new report finds Medicaid plays a vital role in rural towns; and on the anniversary of the National Antiquities Act, defenders of national monuments are making the rounds on Capitol Hill.

Daily Newscasts

Medicaid "Lifeline" for Rural Ohio Families

The percentage of Ohio children and adults covered by Medicaid in rural areas and small towns grew between 2009 and 2015. (Pixabay)
The percentage of Ohio children and adults covered by Medicaid in rural areas and small towns grew between 2009 and 2015. (Pixabay)
June 8, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new report underscores the importance of Medicaid in ensuring rural Ohio families have access to the care they need to stay healthy.

According to the findings from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, 40 percent of Ohio children living in rural communities rely on Medicaid for their health care coverage, compared with 36 percent in metro areas.

Brandi Slaughter, CEO of the advocacy group Voice for Ohio's Children, says these children and families risk losing access to health care as Congress and the White House consider cuts to the program.

"Medicaid provides an important lifeline in Ohio for children and families, particularly in our small towns and rural communities,” she states. “It's important to make sure that we're not overlooking the needs of these communities. "

The data also shows the growing role of Medicaid. In 2015, there were about 17 percent more Ohio children living in small towns and rural communities covered by the program than in 2009.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget and the U.S. House's health care plan would slash a reported $1.4 trillion combined from Medicaid over the next decade.

Joan Alker, executive executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, says the center’s research also uncovered the benefits of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

"For adults the decline in uninsured rate that accepted the Medicaid expansion was definitely higher – 11 percent point decline in rural and small towns, as compared to 6 percent in small towns and rural areas and states that did not accept expansion," she states.

Besides providing access to necessary medical care, Alker says Medicaid also improves economic security and protects families from medical debt and bankruptcy.

And Alker notes the program is a crucial support for whole communities as it provides funding for rural health centers and hospitals.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016