 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 13, 2017 


The Attorney General set to testify in the Trump-Russia probe; another court keeps the President’s travel ban on ice; and a new report shows key policies are improving child well-being. Details in today's newscast.

Daily Newscasts

New Homes Provide Safety, Support for KY Domestic-Violence Survivors

"A place to relax." New housing units in Lexington are hoped to help survivors of intimate-partner violence move toward self-sufficiency. (Corissa Phillips)
"A place to relax." New housing units in Lexington are hoped to help survivors of intimate-partner violence move toward self-sufficiency. (Corissa Phillips)
June 13, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. – It's a celebration of support and survival, as two dozen apartments for survivors of domestic violence are unveiled today in Kentucky.

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, are among those expected at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for KCADV Homes Lexington. Twelve of the units are on the campus of "GreenHouse17," where Amy Feltner is a resident.

Feltner says having a safe place to stay is helping her move toward self-sufficiency.

"Peace of mind is priceless," she says. "Your living environment is very important, just to be able to meditate and think, and relax. Living here, I know that I have a support system, so I'm not alone."

The remaining apartments are in buildings rehabbed at two locations inside New Circle Road.

Eligible residents can access several supports to help them on their road to independence, including case management and access to public assistance, educational and employment services.

GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas says the project was the work of multiple local partners and stakeholders, under the leadership of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV). She says it's a blessing to have the support of the community in helping survivors.

"This is a journey," Thomas explains. "Leaving intimate-partner violence is not enough. We have to be able to provide the infrastructure and the support services for families truly to move from that crisis situation into self-sufficiency."

Similar apartment projects for survivors of intimate violence and their children were constructed in Louisville, Morehead, Murray and Paducah, and another project is planned for Hazard.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016