New Homes Provide Safety, Support for KY Domestic-Violence Survivors

"A place to relax." New housing units in Lexington are hoped to help survivors of intimate-partner violence move toward self-sufficiency. (Corissa Phillips)

LEXINGTON, Ky. – It's a celebration of support and survival, as two dozen apartments for survivors of domestic violence are unveiled today in Kentucky.



Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, are among those expected at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for KCADV Homes Lexington. Twelve of the units are on the campus of "GreenHouse17," where Amy Feltner is a resident.



Feltner says having a safe place to stay is helping her move toward self-sufficiency.



"Peace of mind is priceless," she says. "Your living environment is very important, just to be able to meditate and think, and relax. Living here, I know that I have a support system, so I'm not alone."



The remaining apartments are in buildings rehabbed at two locations inside New Circle Road.



Eligible residents can access several supports to help them on their road to independence, including case management and access to public assistance, educational and employment services.



GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas says the project was the work of multiple local partners and stakeholders, under the leadership of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence (KCADV). She says it's a blessing to have the support of the community in helping survivors.



"This is a journey," Thomas explains. "Leaving intimate-partner violence is not enough. We have to be able to provide the infrastructure and the support services for families truly to move from that crisis situation into self-sufficiency."



Similar apartment projects for survivors of intimate violence and their children were constructed in Louisville, Morehead, Murray and Paducah, and another project is planned for Hazard.



Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - KY