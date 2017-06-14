Despite High Ranking, NE Long-Term Care System Still Flawed

Over the next 10 years, the first baby boomers will be turning 80, and not all states are ready for the "Silver Tsunami." (Pug50/Flickr)

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska needs to pick up the pace to ensure its older adults will have the care they need as they age, a new report warns.



With baby boomers turning 80 over the next decade, new demands will be placed on a flawed long-term care system, according to a scorecard released today by AARP Nebraska. The report ranks the Cornhusker State 15th nationally for long-term services and supports for older adults and people with disabilities, but Mark Intermill, AARP state director of Advocacy, contended that improvements still are needed. One area of particular concern, he said, is the number of home-care workers.



"We really lost ground on that one," he said. "We seem to have fewer people who are employed and providing formal services in a person's home - long-term care services like personal care, homemaker services - than we did three years ago."



The report also said a higher percentage of Medicaid long-term care dollars should be available for home- and community-based care. Intermill said most older Nebraskans want to age independently at home, so it's crucial to have the necessary supports in place. The state was among the best-rated for affordability and access, choice of care settings and providers, and for quality of life and quality of care.



On the other end of the spectrum, Nebraska ranks among the states with the lowest levels of support for family caregivers. Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans provide unpaid care for loved ones in the home. Intermill said the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act (Legislative Bill 305), sponsored by state Sen. Sue Crawford, D-Bellevue, could help replace lost wages when they need time off from work for caregiving.



"It wouldn't be 100 percent of wages," she said, "but if they didn't have any sick leave - and a lot of Nebraska workers don't get sick leave, or they use their vacation - there would still be a way to be able to take time off from work and not lose that income."



Another measure, LB 372, would protect workers against discrimination based on their caregiving responsibilities. Intermill said these policies would greatly improve support for family caregivers.



