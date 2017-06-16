 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - June 16, 2017 


Today’s rundown includes a variety of issues including: a congressman remains in critical condition following a shooting; a new grassroots response effort in the wake of ICE raids; and continued concerns over the secret drafting of the Senate’s health care reform bill.

Daily Newscasts

ND Looks to Bring Down State's High Teen Suicide Rate

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 years in North Dakota. (Jared Keener/Flickr)
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 years in North Dakota. (Jared Keener/Flickr)
June 16, 2017

BISMARCK, N.D. – One of the most disturbing figures in new data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation is that North Dakota teens are three times as likely to commit suicide as their peers nationwide. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among 15- to 24-year-olds in the state.

Alison Traynor, Suicide Prevention Program Director at the North Dakota Department of Health, says while there is much more work to do, suicides have decreased slightly over the past two years.

Traynor says getting ahead of the problem of suicide risk is key.

"We want to be helping students develop coping skills and self-esteem, feelings of wellness and just self-compassion, too, so that they are not getting to the point where they are thinking about suicide," she says.

Traynor notes suicide rates are higher in rural areas and also among the state's Native American population.

Traynor's office supports prevention programs around the state. One, called Sources of Strength, was developed with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

In the early 2000s, when school resource officer Mark LoMurray had been to 30 funerals in two years, he decided to take action to help prevent suicide. Traynor describes what he did next.

"He and researchers pulled together folks that had attempted suicide, had gotten treatment or worked to feel better, and then had actually recovered and were feeling better," she explains. "And they asked those folks what they did that worked for them."

LoMurray and researchers then designed a "wheel" of keys to suicide prevention. Sources of Strength has spread to 15 other states since 2006.

Traynor encourages North Dakotans to call 1-800-273-TALK if they need to speak with someone. Anyone can go online to NDhealth.gov/suicideprevention to learn more about prevention programs.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2016