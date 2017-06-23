 
PNS Daily Newscast - June 23, 2017 


Today on the rundown: the Senate GOP releases a draft of their health-care bill; Tropical Storm Cindy is bringing heavy rainfall to the South; and could Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “tough on drugs” approach fuel mass incarceration?

Daily Newscasts

A Rainy Weekend as TVA Prepares for "Cindy's" Arrival

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to have its greatest impact on Tennessee early Friday morning. (National Weather Service)
June 23, 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In many parts of Tennessee, people are just now realizing how wet the weekend will be - but the Tennessee Valley Authority's River Forecast Center in Knoxville has been watching Tropical Storm Cindy all week.

The storm made landfall early Thursday morning and is expected to arrive just in time for the weekend. The Nashville area is expected to see two to four inches of rain.

Travis Brickey, the senior program manager for Social Media, Public Relations and Corporate Information for the TVA, says the agency has already lowered some lake levels in preparation for the storm.

"We've been watching the storm develop in the Gulf, really since last weekend, and watched it form," he says. "And once we knew there was potential that it could make landfall and come up towards the Tennessee River Valley, we began making preparations."

Brickey says the TVA will communicate storm updates through its social-media accounts, local media and the National Weather Service. Memphis was under a flash flood watch late Thursday and East Tennessee should expect severe weather late this evening.

Brickey says preparing for excess water is the exact opposite problem the region was facing last year. He adds the extreme weather patterns, year after year, are not going unnoticed by the TVA.

"We've had these extremes - last year we didn't have enough water, this year we have plenty of water," he adds. "It's really an example of how well TVA and the River Forecast Center and those engineers really can adjust to the extreme weather events that we're having."

Tropical Storm Cindy has already spurred a tornado in the Birmingham, Alabama, area with other southern cities experiencing storm damage overnight.

Stephanie Carson, Public News Service - TN

 
